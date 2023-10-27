Top track

Feel My Needs - Purple Disco Machine Remix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Purple Disco Machine | Milano

Magazzini Generali.
Fri, 27 Oct, 11:00 pm
DJMilano
€34.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Feel My Needs - Purple Disco Machine Remix
Got a code?

Event information

Siamo orgogliosi di presentare in esclusiva nazionale lo show di uno degli artisiti più famosi del pianeta, Purple Disco Machine che ha raggiunto il successo nel 2020 grazie al singolo Hypnotized prodotto in collaborazione con il gruppo Sophie and the Gian Read more

Presentato da Magazzini Generali.

Lineup

Purple Disco Machine

Venue

Magazzini Generali.

Via Pietrasanta, 16, 20141 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.