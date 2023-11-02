DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Joao Selva

Paper Dress Vintage
Thu, 2 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Brazilian singer and songwriter brings his exuberant and vintage tropical pop music to London for the first time.

On the back of his latest highly anticipated album, "Passarinho" João Selva crafts a melodic experience that transcends borders blending Ango Read more

Presented by Movimientos.

Lineup

Joao Selva

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
180 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs