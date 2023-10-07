Top track

Leah Senior - Clearest View

Desert Daze Nights: Leah Senior + Harmony Index + Yuka Honda

Gold-Diggers
Sat, 7 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The FREE, euphoric Desert Daze Nights returns to Gold Diggers on October 7th with live performances from Leah Senior, Harmony Index and this month only! a 3rd live and ambient opening performance by the amazing Yuka Honda. DJ Boogie Boudreaux is back behin Read more

Presented by Gold-Diggers.
Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open7:00 pm

