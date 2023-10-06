DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Your Dad Sells Avon // YDSA Queer Rave returns for the for the FORTH time!!
Whether you're a Private Dancer or a Dancing Queen, whether you Want to Break Free or get Dancing in the Streets, one thing's for sure! You were Born this Way and Your Disco Needs
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.