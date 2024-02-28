DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Surfrajettes

Club Congress
Wed, 28 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
$21.63The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Wednesday, Feb 28th

Doors 7pm

$18 advance, $23 Day of Show

21+

--The Surfrajettes-- The Surfrajettes are a four-piece instrumental combo from Toronto, ON, Canada. Since forming in late 2015, the band has charmed audiences with their clever mix of psyc Read more

Presented by Hotel Congress. and Rialto Theatre

The Surfrajettes

Club Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

