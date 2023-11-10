DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lluki Valverde + Remei de Ca la Fresca

El Pumarejo
Fri, 10 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Hop! Hop! A galopar! Ha! En Lluki Valverde presenta el seu primer EP "Bo amb mi, bo amb tu". Per a aquesta ocasió s'ha conjurat amb una banda de músics afins i afinats, amb qui ha de repassar les cinc cançonetes que s'ha tret.

Seguiran el programa els de Read more

Organizado por El Pumarejo.

Lineup

Lluki Valverde , Remei de Ca la Fresca

Venue

El Pumarejo

Av. del Carrilet, 187, Nau 4, 08907 L'Hospitalet de Llobregat, Barcelona, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

