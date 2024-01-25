Top track

Thylacine

Village Underground
Thu, 25 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
London
From £20.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Thylacine is a fearless experimental French producer known for his progressive sounds and dewy electronica.

He has developed a taste for composing through travel, each album that followed was always synonymous with encounters and discoveries. The aim is t Read more

Presented by Eat Your Own Ears.





Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

