HEAVY PSYCH SOUNDS FEST DAY TWO

Metro Baltimore
Sat, 11 Nov, 5:30 pm
Baltimore
$33.48The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

HEAVY PSYCH SOUNDS FEST DAY TWO

BONGZILLA

HIGH REEPER

GOZU

ECSTATIC VISION

THE GOLDEN GRASS

ALL AGES

Presented by Metro Gallery LLC.

Lineup

2
BONGZILLA, The Golden Grass, Gozu and 2 more

Venue

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Doors open5:30 pm

