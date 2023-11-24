Top track

Mella Dee (All Night Long)

The Cause at 60 Dock Road
Fri, 24 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
£16.83

About

Ever evolving DJ, producer and visual artist Mella Dee takes over The Cause for a special All Night Long, no-holds-barred session to celebrate the release of his Rug Cutters Vol. 1. Mella Dee will go deep into the darkness of the night, dockside at the ind Read more

Presented by PERCOLATE.

Lineup

Mella Dee

Venue

The Cause at 60 Dock Road

60 Dock Road, Newham, London, E16 1YZ, United Kingdom
Doors open10:00 pm

