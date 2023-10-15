DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
L’Ouïe II est un battle de danse ayant pour but de mettre en avant les différents styles de la musique Electro. Le choix atypique d’inviter 3 DJs ayant 3 univers musicaux permettront aux danseurs Electro et All Styles de délivrer un spectacle mémorable. 8
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.