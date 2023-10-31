DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Interview With The Vampire

El Cid
Tue, 31 Oct, 6:45 pm
TheatreLos Angeles
$37.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Wicked Woman is an immersive show that blends cult classic film with live pole dance and aerial performance art.

This is an 21+ event

Presented by Pico Productions

Venue

El Cid

4212 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.