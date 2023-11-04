Top track

My Wall - Bad Land

My Wall / Two Planes / Divorce Papers

Static Age Records
Sat, 4 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$14.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

MY WALL (Nashville, TN)

My Wall are a psychedelic doom metal trio from Nashville, formed by members of Negra and Magmar. Active since 2018, this trio compose a tripped out low-end accentuated by murky grooves. Following a string of shows in their hometown Read more

Presented by Static Age Records.

Lineup

My Wall, Two Planes

Venue

Static Age Records

110 North Lexington Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

