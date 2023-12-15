DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Charles Moothart & the Fast Band, Thunder Boys and Gary On The 1’s & 2’s

Kilowatt
Fri, 15 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsSan Francisco
$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Charles Moothart is an American multi-instrumentalist, singer and songwriter. He is best known for his collaborations with the garage rock musicians Ty Segall and Mikal Cronin. Moothart is the drummer for Segall's current backing band, The Freedom Band. He Read more

Presented by Kilowatt.

Venue

Kilowatt

3160 16th Street, San Francisco, California 94103, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.