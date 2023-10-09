DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Roles We'll Never Play

The Clapham Grand
Mon, 9 Oct, 6:00 pm
TheatreLondon
£23.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

DOORS 6:00PM / SHOW 7:00PM

After 3 successful stints in London's West End, we can’t wait to bring this show to the home of variety!

Roles We'll Never Play will see a star studded cast performing songs outside of their casting brackets.

Presented by The Clapham Grand.
Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
1250 capacity

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs