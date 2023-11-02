DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Cold Court / Precious Little Life / See Plus / Natl Park Srvc

PhilaMOCA
Thu, 2 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsPhiladelphia
$16.17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Cold Court : https://www.instagram.com/coldcourtband/

Precious Little Life : https://preciouslittlelife.bandcamp.com/album/dreamland

See Plus : https://www.seeplus.band/

Natl Park Srvc : https://nationalparkservice.bandcamp.com/

All ages

No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

PhilaMOCA

531 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

