DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Third Annual BAPHTA Celebrity Impersonation Pageant

C'mon Everybody
Tue, 24 Oct, 10:30 pm
TheatreNew York
$12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Join BAPHTA (not to be confused with the British Academy of Film and Television Arts) for their yearly survey of celebrity. Each October, a handful of weirdos are selected to do their best tight five as someone else. While many celebrities impersonated wil Read more

Presented by C’mon Everybody.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

C'mon Everybody

325 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.