DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Waka Flocka Flame is coming to turn up Richmond live at Ember Music Hall on Saturday November 11th! Come party with Wocka Flocka as the renowned hiphop and rap sensation hosts the night, capped off with a live performanc of everyones favorite bangers like
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.