Dark Dazey - Blue Gatorade

Dark Dazey, 95 Bulls, Bitch Star, ADHDJ

Permanent Records Roadhouse
Sat, 11 Nov, 8:00 pm
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This is a 21+ event. Genre bending psychedelic rock from Los Angeles, California.

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Permanent Records Roadhouse & The Witching Hours

Lineup

Dark Dazey, 95 Bulls

Venue

Permanent Records Roadhouse

1906 Cypress Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90065, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

