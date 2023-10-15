DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dove Si Canta "karaoke all'italiana"

APOLLO CLUB MILANO
Sun, 15 Oct, 8:00 pm
PartyMilano
From €7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
🎤 Ti piacerebbe cantare le tue canzoni preferite sul palco con una band ad accompagnarti?

DOVE SI CANTA è la serata per te!

  • Scegli il tuo pezzo tra quelli in scaletta
  • Prenotalo prima che lo faccia un'altra persona
  • Quando ti chiamano sali sul palco Read more
Presented by Coop Società Creativa.

APOLLO CLUB MILANO

Via Giosuè Borsi, 9/2, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

