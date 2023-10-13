Top track

Two Shell - ✨ mum is calling ✨

sksksks presents: Two Shell

Mi Sabor Cafe
Fri, 13 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJBrooklyn
$26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

LINEUP: Two Shell, Word of Command, Vapordog, Oceané

sksksks presents Two Shell, the anonymous British duo whose sophisticated and sometimes giddy club tracks blend U.K. garage, post-dubstep, and techno. They are back in Brooklyn for an unforgettable NYC Read more

Presented by sksksks.
Lineup

Two Shell, Word of Command, Vapordog and 1 more

Venue

Mi Sabor Cafe

920 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

