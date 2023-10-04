DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Newly Minted x Wxst Finest Showcase

The Jago
Wed, 4 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Newly Minted is a season of free entry shows dedicated to unearthing the very best of the UK’s independent emerging music scene.

Funded by The Arts Council, from July – October, we’ll be taking over some of London’s best independent music venues and putti Read more

Presented by Earth Cruises & Wxst Finest.

Lineup

5
K1ddbuu, Kween Deekayy, Kute Smith and 5 more

Venue

The Jago

440 Kingsland Road, Hackney, London, E8 4AA, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

