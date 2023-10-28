Top track

We're All Going to Jail (Except Pete, He's Gonna Die)

BA Johnston plus VVings eating competition

The Hope & Ruin
Sat, 28 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£7.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

B.A. Johnston’s live shows are legendary in his native Canada (read: shirtless and writhing on beer-soaked floors). He was introduced to us by Mathias Kom from The Burning Hell who described his shows as “a caravan of chaos and insanity”. We’re very glad w Read more

Presented by Love Thy Neighbour.

Lineup

B.A. Johnston

Venue

The Hope & Ruin

11-12 Queens Rd, Brighton BN1 3WA
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

