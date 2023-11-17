Top track

WYNT with Leon O'Leary live in London

The Gunners Pub
Fri, 17 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Gotobeat is teaming up with The Gunners in Highbury to welcome WYNT with guests for their first London headline show on Friday, November 17th.

Support from Leon O'Leary.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.

Lineup

Leon O'Leary, WYNT

Venue

The Gunners Pub

204 Blackstock Rd, London N5 1EN, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.