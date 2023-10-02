Top track

Steven Wilson Signing Session

Truck Oxford
Mon, 2 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsOxford
Selling fast
From £13.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

To celebrate the release of brand new album, ‘The Harmony Codex’, we’re stoked to announce we’ll be bringing the legendary Steven Wilson into our Oxford shop for a signing on 2nd October at 6pm!

To guaranteed entry to this show simply pre-order the album! Read more

Presented by Truck.

Lineup

Steven Wilson

Venue

Truck Oxford

101 Cowley Road, Oxford, OX4 1HU, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

