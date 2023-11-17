DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
PSYCHODELICE FEST MILANO 2023 - DAY 1
CIRCOLO ARCI BELLEZZA
VENERDÌ 17 NOVEMBRE - H.19.00
_The Warlocks @thewarlocks
_Black Market Karma @blackmarketkarma
_Giöbia @psychgiobia
_Sonic Jesus @sonic_jesus_official
_Exhibit @exhibit.band
_Swan Se
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.