PSYCHODELICE FEST MILANO 2023 - DAY 1

ARCI Bellezza
Fri, 17 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsMilano
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
PSYCHODELICE FEST MILANO 2023 - DAY 1

CIRCOLO ARCI BELLEZZA

VENERDÌ 17 NOVEMBRE - H.19.00

_The Warlocks @thewarlocks

_Black Market Karma @blackmarketkarma

_Giöbia @psychgiobia

_Sonic Jesus @sonic_jesus_official

_Exhibit @exhibit.band

_Swan Se Read more

Presentato da Arci Bellezza APS & Psychodelice
Venue

ARCI Bellezza

Via Giovanni Bellezza, 16a, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm

