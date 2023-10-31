DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Istituto Italiano di Cumbia por Dia de Los Muertos

SPAZIOPORTO
Tue, 31 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsTaranto
€17.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
L’Istituto Italiano di Cumbia All Stars è il collettivo che raccoglie musicisti di cumbia contemporanea provenienti dai più conosciuti gruppi Italiani.

Giulietta Passera da Torino, Claudia la Reina del Fomento, Eleonora Cinti e Franiko Calavera, da Roma,

Presentato da AFO6 Srls.

Istituto Italiano di Cumbia

SPAZIOPORTO

Via Foca Niceforo, 28, 74123 Taranto TA, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm

