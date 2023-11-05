DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Le tue parole all’improvviso

Mosso
Sun, 5 Nov, 6:30 pm
GigsMilano
From €8
Camilla Barbarito, cantante e performer milanese, formatasi attraverso un percorso di teatro sperimentale e canto, presenta in collaborazione con il contrabbassista Paolino Dalla Porta, un concerto sperimentale che va a comporsi prendendo spunto da testi s Read more

Presentato da DANAE FESTIVAL / Teatro delle Moire.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Mosso

Via Angelo Mosso, 20127 Milano città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Doors open6:30 pm

