Top track

Ethan P. Flynn - Crude Oil

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ethan P. Flynn: Unplugged

Rough Trade West
Fri, 6 Oct, 5:00 pm
GigsLondon
Selling fast
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Ethan P. Flynn - Crude Oil
Got a code?

About

Rough Trade West is very excited to present an in-store unplugged performance from Ethan P. Flynn. This unique event celebrates the release of their latest album 'Abandon All Hope' released via Young.

Yorkshire-born, London-based singer, songwriter, and p Read more

Presented by Rough Trade.

Lineup

Ethan P. Flynn

Venue

Rough Trade West

Talbot Rd, London W11 1JA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm
40 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.