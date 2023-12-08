Top track

Chris Stussy

NX Newcastle
Fri, 8 Dec, 10:00 pm
GigsNewcastle
£16.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

One of the most exciting names in the dance music scene, Chris Stussy, will be holding his biggest headline show to date in Newcastle within a 360 degrees intimate production experience.

On Sale Friday 6th October at 12pm.

Chris Stussy

Clive Henry

Elli

Presented by NX Newcastle.

Venue

NX Newcastle

NE1 1SW, Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear, England, United Kingdom
Doors open10:00 pm

