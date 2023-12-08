DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
One of the most exciting names in the dance music scene, Chris Stussy, will be holding his biggest headline show to date in Newcastle within a 360 degrees intimate production experience.
On Sale Friday 6th October at 12pm.
Chris Stussy
Clive Henry
Elli
