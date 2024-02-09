Top track

The Vaccines - Back In Love City

The Vaccines

Troxy
Fri, 9 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
The Vaccines - Back In Love City
About

There’s a difference between having fun and being happy, says Justin Young. And in the space between fun and happiness lies the sixth Vaccines album, Pick-Up Full of Pink Carnations. It’s a record that drips with fun – 10 songs in just over half an hour, p Read more

Presented by Crosstown Concerts.

Lineup

Divorce, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, The Vaccines

Venue

Troxy

490 Commercial Road, London E1 0HX
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
Accessibility information

