IN THE NAME OF RA // LIVE JAZZ FUSION

Wed, 11 Oct, 7:00 pm
£6.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
An up and coming quartet based in East London, 'Ra' return with some fresh new sounds after their incredible debut back in May!

Taking inspiration from jazz, world and improvised based music our goal is to bring you an immersive and eclectic experience th Read more

Presented by Grow, Hackney.

Grow

Grow, 98C Main Yard, Wallis Rd, Hackney Wick, London E9 5LN
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

