Mirin Doja presents TURBO -- SPECIAL EDITION!
Featuring:
- Sam Binga (Pineapple Records, UK)
- Resident DJ Mirin Doja b2b Korra The Kid
Saturday, November 18th, in Timbre Room! 10PM to CLOSE
TURBO is a club night inspired by the high tempo rhythms o
