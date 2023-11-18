DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

TURBO

Timbre Room
Sat, 18 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJSeattle
From $17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Mirin Doja presents TURBO -- SPECIAL EDITION!

Featuring:

- Sam Binga (Pineapple Records, UK)

- Resident DJ Mirin Doja b2b Korra The Kid

Saturday, November 18th, in Timbre Room! 10PM to CLOSE

TURBO is a club night inspired by the high tempo rhythms o Read more

Venue

Timbre Room

1809 Minor Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity

