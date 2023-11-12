DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Scopate sentimentali. Esercizi di sparizione

Angelo Mai
Sun, 12 Nov, 6:00 pm
TheatreRoma
€11.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
9, 10, 11, 12 novembre 2023 - Angelo Mai | Teatro | MAGÌA 23_24

dal giovedì al sabato h 21.00 domenica h 18.00

SCOPATE SENTIMENTALI ESERCIZI DI SPARIZIONE

uno spettacolo di e con Filippo Timi, Rodrigo D’ Erasmo e Mario Conte

dedicato a P.P. Pasolini Read more

Presentato da Angelo Mai.

Angelo Mai

Viale delle Terme di Caracalla, 55, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open6:00 pm
190 capacity

