DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Soulation

L'Alimentation Générale
Thu, 12 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Soulation est un groupe de 8 musiciens, issus d'une formation jazz et funk avec un objectif commun: Jouer et continuer à faire vivre la musique Funky/Soul à travers les générations. Bercés par Stevie Wonder, MJ, Aretha Franklyn ou encore Jamiroquai, le pla Read more

Présenté par L'Alimentation Générale.

Lineup

Venue

L'Alimentation Générale

64 Rue Jean-Pierre Timbaud, 75011 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.