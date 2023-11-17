Top track

Money Chicha w/ special guests The Tiarras and Chicoselfie

Radio East
Fri, 17 Nov, 8:00 pm
$22.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Austin's favorite Cumbia-Psych band Money Chicha make their Radio / East debut with special guests The Tiarras.

Money Chicha is an Austin, Texas based group featuring members of the Grammy-award winning Latin orchestra Grupo Fantasma and its offshoot funk Read more

Presented by Radio East.

Lineup

Money Chicha, The Tiarras

Venue

Radio East

3504 Montopolis Drive, Austin, Texas 78744, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

