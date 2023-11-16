Top track

Sham - This Abundant Life

Sham

Eulogy
Thu, 16 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsAsheville
About

Eulogy Presents: Sham 'Machine Simple' Record Release

with Murderboats, including visual installations by Madeline Sis

Thursday, November 16th, 2023

Eulogy - 10 Buxton Ave. Asheville, NC 28801 - 7PM

Sham

Sham is the songs of Shane Justice McCord in co Read more

Presented by Eulogy.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

SHAM

Venue

Eulogy

10 Buxton Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

