TTRRUUCES

Point Ephémère
Thu, 30 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€16.80

TTRRUUCES

TTRRUUCES est le projet de psych-pop alternatif basé à Londres mené de main de maître par le français Jules Apollinaire et la mancunienne Natalie Findlay. Leur amour du rock n roll des années 60 et 70, de la pop moderne et de tout ce qui se trou Read more

Présenté par POINT EPHEMERE.
TTRRUUCES

Venue

Point Ephémère

200 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris-10E-Arrondissement, France
Doors open8:00 pm

