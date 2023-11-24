DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Carte blanche : Ultranöuk invite Ara & Camille Doe

La Boule Noire
Fri, 24 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

La Boule Noire donne pour la première fois carte blanche à l’un de ses crushs musicaux du moment !

Ce 24/11, c'est la DJ ULTRANÖUK qui prendra les commandes de la salle jusqu’à minuit et choisit d’inviter Camille Doe et Ara aux platines à ses côtés, dans...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par La Boule Noire et Glukoz Booking.

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.