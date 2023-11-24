DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Carte blanche : Ultranöuk & Friends

La Boule Noire
Fri, 24 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

DJ et productrice française, Ultranöuk fait danser les foules avec un style à mi-chemin entre techno lumineuse et house music. En un an de carrière seulement, son ascension est fulgurante et ses shows déjà immanquables. Au fil des tracks, son personnage my

Présenté par La Boule Noire et Glukoz Booking.

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

