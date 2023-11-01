DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Greenskeepers Club showcase

The Bar Stage, Band on the Wall
Wed, 1 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsManchester
£7
About

The Greenskeepers Club showcase: R'Monah, On The Spot, Sticky Sol, The Backbeat

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Band on the Wall.

Venue

The Bar Stage, Band on the Wall

25 Swan St, The Northern Quarter, Manchester M4 5JZ
Doors open8:30 pm

