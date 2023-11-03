Top track

Papillon

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

ZED YUN PAVAROTTI - WAREHOUSE NANTES

Warehouse Nantes
Fri, 3 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsNantes
€24.21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Papillon
Got a code?

About

Le WAREHOUSE et AEG PRESENTS FRANCE présentent : ZED YUN PAVAROTTI. Un Concert à ne pas manquer au Warehouse Nantes : ZED YUN PAVAROTTI

Alors étoile montante du rap français, le désinvolte et charismatique stéphanois déroute, autant par ses textes labyrin Read more

Présenté par Warehouse Nantes.

Lineup

Zed Yun Pavarotti

Venue

Warehouse Nantes

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.