House Arrest, Dadfest2020, Painted Bird

The Old Blue Last
Mon, 9 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Presenting some of the best new acts around -Including Painted Bird, Dadfest 2020, and House Arrest

This is an 18+ event

Presented by The Old Blue Last LTD.

Venue

The Old Blue Last

38 Great Eastern Street, London EC2A 3ES
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

