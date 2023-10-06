DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Cieloterra presenta DSTM

Cieloterra
Fri, 6 Oct, 10:30 pm
GigsRoma
6 Ottobre 𝐂𝐈𝐄𝐋𝐎𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐑𝐀 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚 𝐃𝐒𝐓𝐌

Questo venerdì abbiamo deciso di farvi un regalo, portiamo a suonare per la prima volta a Roma sua maestà il Re dell’Hard Techno DSTM!

Dj internazionale, vanta collaborazioni con Carl Cox, Angy Kor Read more

CIELOTERRA

Cieloterra

Via di Portonaccio, 23, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open10:30 pm

