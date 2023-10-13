Top track

Cory Wong feat Antwaun Stanley + Secret Night Gang

O2 Apollo Manchester
Fri, 13 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
From £34.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Cory Wong returns for his biggest shows to date, bringing back his feel-good funk for a night of charm and cheer – this time joined by very special guest, R&B vocalist Antwaun Stanley!

A frequent touring member with American funk band Vulfpeck, Wong’s upl Read more

Presented by Band on the Wall.

Cory Wong, Antwaun Stanley, Secret Night Gang

O2 Apollo Manchester

Stockport Road, Manchester M12 6AP
Doors open7:00 pm
3500 capacity
