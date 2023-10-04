DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Leeds-based group Wandering Monster reaches beyond what may be expected from the tried and tested line-up of the tenor saxophone/guitar quintet. The band’s original compositions, penned by double bassist and leader Sam Quintana, draw from a love of America
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.