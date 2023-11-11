DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Club Renaissance: The Visuals Edition

Venue MOT Unit 18
Sat, 11 Nov, 3:00 pm
PartyLondon
£20.50
About

"You are the visuals baby." - Queen B

Club Renaissance is BACKKKK!! And this time we're celebrating the VISUALS.

It's also 11/11 so we're getting in our manifestation bag for act ii, you ready?✨

Tickets for this one are extremely limited so get yours

Presented by MCO (Main Characters Only).

Venue

Venue MOT Unit 18

Venue MOT Unit 18, Orion Business Centre, Surrey Canal Rd, London SE14 5RT, UK
Doors open3:00 pm

