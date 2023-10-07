DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

From Disco to Disco: Wize + Alalwa + Kamboya

Moby Dick
Sat, 7 Oct, 11:59 pm
PartyMadrid
€13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

FROM DISCO TO DISCO llega a Moby Clubbing el sábado 7 de octubre.

Música a cargo de WIZE + ALALWA + KAMBOYA

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Moby Dick Club.

Lineup

Wize, Alalwa, Kamboya

Venue

Moby Dick

Av. de Brasil, 5, 28020 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm

