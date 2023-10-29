DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The immigrant comedy show

Camden Comedy Club
Sun, 29 Oct, 7:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

In need of a good laugh? Expect a night of great atmosphere, the best kind of comedy: raw, full of gags and stories and most importantly - political incorrect. Comedy at its best from the funniest immigrants in London!

featuring

Vidura BR (Sri Lanka)

Presented by IMMIGRANT COMEDY.

Venue

Camden Comedy Club

100 Camden High St, London NW1 0LU, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

