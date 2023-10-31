DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The best R&B party ever returns to our original home for one night only! Join us at the Basement for a Halloween R&B costume party! Presented by WERC Crew.
October 31st
9p-2am
1245 Glenwood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316, United States
Sets from : Hourglass
