DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Groove R&B Halloween Party

The Basement
Tue, 31 Oct, 9:00 pm
PartyAtlanta
$28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The best R&B party ever returns to our original home for one night only! Join us at the Basement for a Halloween R&B costume party! Presented by WERC Crew.

October 31st

9p-2am

1245 Glenwood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316, United States

Sets from : Hourglass Read more

Presented by WERC CREW

Venue

The Basement

1245 Glenwood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316, USA
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.