DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

ROCKER TV BIRTHDAY PARTY

Legend Club
Wed, 18 Oct, 8:00 pm
PartyMilano
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

18 OTTOBRE ROCKER TV BIRTHDAY PARTY al Legend CLUB di Milano @legendclubmilano

Sarà una super serata piena di ospiti, musica live, super DjSets, divertimento, drinks and food e tante novità !

Vi annunciamo che per il secondo compleanno di ROCKER TV il 18 Read more

Presentato da Legend Club
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Legend Club

Viale Enrico Fermi, 98, 20161 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.